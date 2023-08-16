Palisade Asset Management LLC Sells 225 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Palisade Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 16.2% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 12.8% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 63,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after buying an additional 7,245 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 16,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 10,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PSX. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.07.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of PSX stock opened at $113.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.24 and a 200-day moving average of $100.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $74.02 and a 12-month high of $117.29. The company has a market capitalization of $50.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company had revenue of $35.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 14.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 18.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $18,877,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 662,366 shares in the company, valued at $73,814,067.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total value of $335,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,195,079.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $18,877,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 662,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,814,067.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 309,878 shares of company stock worth $35,237,757. 4.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

