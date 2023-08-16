Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Position Lifted by Exos TFP Holdings LLC

Exos TFP Holdings LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 106.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,051 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth $6,910,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $1,022,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.30, for a total value of $10,228,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 605,212 shares in the company, valued at $137,564,687.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,169,007. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.30, for a total transaction of $10,228,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 605,212 shares in the company, valued at $137,564,687.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 232,258 shares of company stock worth $53,069,368. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $215.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,131,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,965,105. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.95 billion, a PE ratio of 341.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.20. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $258.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $239.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.03.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. Analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on PANW shares. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $307.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $277.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.77.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PANW

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.