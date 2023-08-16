Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Purchased by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,452 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $27,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,443 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at about $2,239,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 283,151 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,510,000 after purchasing an additional 22,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 194.3% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,948 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $16,568,000 after purchasing an additional 54,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.36, for a total transaction of $7,752,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,666,898 shares in the company, valued at $358,983,153.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.36, for a total value of $7,752,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,666,898 shares in the company, valued at $358,983,153.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.51, for a total value of $6,255,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,092,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,892,881.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 232,258 shares of company stock worth $53,069,368 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PANW. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $246.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.77.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $215.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,089,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,964,823. The business’s fifty day moving average is $239.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.03. The company has a market cap of $65.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 341.28, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.20. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $258.88.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

