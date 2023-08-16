Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 18th

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 18th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th.

Pan American Silver Stock Performance

Shares of PAAS stock opened at C$20.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.99. The company has a market cap of C$7.58 billion, a PE ratio of -8.32, a PEG ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.11. Pan American Silver has a 12-month low of C$18.14 and a 12-month high of C$26.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$20.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$22.01.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PAAS shares. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$33.00 to C$32.50 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. National Bankshares raised their target price on Pan American Silver from C$32.50 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.