Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Purchased by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PTEN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,989,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $371,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013,253 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 84.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,474,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,050 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,245,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,534,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 374.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,232,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,423,000 after purchasing an additional 972,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $1,406,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,086,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,341,448.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $1,406,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,086,874 shares in the company, valued at $29,341,448.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO James Michael Holcomb sold 10,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $155,618.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 402,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,822,044.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 319,564 shares of company stock valued at $4,665,785. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Benchmark upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

Shares of PTEN stock opened at $14.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.36. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $758.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.73 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment, and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Colombia.

