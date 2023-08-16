Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Price Target Raised to $16.00

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $15.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Susquehanna’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PSFE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $17.00 to $13.70 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.62.

NYSE:PSFE opened at $14.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.68. Paysafe has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $27.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market cap of $889.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.90.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $402.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.16 million. Paysafe had a negative net margin of 44.06% and a positive return on equity of 15.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paysafe will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its position in Paysafe by 528.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Paysafe in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paysafe by 2,225.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Paysafe by 16.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Paysafe by 501.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,999 shares in the last quarter. 51.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized merchants and consumers through its Paysafe Network in the United Kingdom, the united States, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Digital Wallets.

