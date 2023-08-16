Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Trading Down 4.6% Following Analyst Downgrade

Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.6% on Wednesday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $64.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Paysafe traded as low as $13.83 and last traded at $13.96. Approximately 452,646 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 446,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.64.

PSFE has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Paysafe from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Paysafe from $17.00 to $13.70 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Paysafe from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Paysafe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $790,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paysafe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $709,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Paysafe by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 624,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 232,363 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Paysafe by 131.4% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 40,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 22,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paysafe by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 118,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 61,705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.03% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $852.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.26, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.68.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $402.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.16 million. Paysafe had a positive return on equity of 15.32% and a negative net margin of 44.06%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Paysafe Limited will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized merchants and consumers through its Paysafe Network in the United Kingdom, the united States, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Digital Wallets.

