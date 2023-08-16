Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) Lifted to Buy at Mizuho

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Permian Resources from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Permian Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. 500.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Permian Resources from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Permian Resources from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.92.

Shares of PR opened at $12.16 on Wednesday. Permian Resources has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $12.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 4.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.06). Permian Resources had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $623.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Permian Resources will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Permian Resources

In other Permian Resources news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 330,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $3,706,562.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,488,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,715,304.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Permian Resources news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 400,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $4,495,559.91. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,445,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,237,805.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 330,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $3,706,562.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,488,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,715,304.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Permian Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 5.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,121,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,889,000 after purchasing an additional 586,827 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 381,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after buying an additional 42,431 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 1,091.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 300,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 275,517 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,964,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $329,000. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

