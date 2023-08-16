PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Major Shareholder Sells $17,332.00 in Stock

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $17,332.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,114,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,657,108.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Boaz Energy Ii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 14th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,500 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total transaction of $21,805.00.

On Friday, August 11th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,500 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $15,325.00.

On Wednesday, August 9th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 1,800 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $11,034.00.

On Monday, August 7th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 1,800 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total transaction of $11,286.00.

On Friday, August 4th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 1,500 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total transaction of $9,330.00.

On Wednesday, August 2nd, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,500 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $15,250.00.

On Monday, July 31st, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,300 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total transaction of $14,513.00.

On Friday, July 28th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,500 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $28,620.00.

On Wednesday, July 26th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,700 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $23,865.00.

On Monday, July 24th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,200 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $13,332.00.

PermRock Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRT remained flat at $6.20 during midday trading on Wednesday. 55,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,688. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.15. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $9.35.

PermRock Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

PermRock Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.38 million during the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust had a net margin of 111.87% and a return on equity of 15.15%.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0397 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PermRock Royalty Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust by 50.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust in the first quarter worth about $131,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PermRock Royalty Trust by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust in the third quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust in the first quarter worth about $27,000. 44.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PermRock Royalty Trust

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

Further Reading

