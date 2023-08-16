Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL) Trading Up 0.8%

Petershill Partners PLC (LON:PHLL – Get Free Report) was up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 168.60 ($2.14) and last traded at GBX 167.60 ($2.13). Approximately 172,505 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 598,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 166.20 ($2.11).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on PHLL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Petershill Partners from GBX 226 ($2.87) to GBX 223 ($2.83) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.79) price objective on shares of Petershill Partners in a report on Monday, July 24th.

Get Petershill Partners alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PHLL

Petershill Partners Stock Up 0.8 %

Insider Transactions at Petershill Partners

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 164.55 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 162.78. The company has a market capitalization of £1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -523.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.45.

In other Petershill Partners news, insider Naguib Kheraj acquired 45,000 shares of Petershill Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 164 ($2.08) per share, with a total value of £73,800 ($93,619.18). 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Petershill Partners

(Get Free Report)

Petershill Partners PLC operates as a general partner solutions investment firm. It provides capital and strategic support to asset managers through minority stake acquisitions. The company was formerly known as Delta Epsilon plc and changed its name to Petershill Partners PLC in September 2, 2021. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Petershill Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petershill Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.