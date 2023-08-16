Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stock Position Reduced by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. decreased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 879 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PM. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,512,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,403,883,000 after purchasing an additional 411,358 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,296,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,665,000 after buying an additional 449,971 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Philip Morris International by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,050,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,355,000 after buying an additional 260,832 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 100,700.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,640,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,939,000 after buying an additional 15,624,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,197,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,133,000 after acquiring an additional 173,451 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.7 %

PM stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.28. The company had a trading volume of 809,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,315,591. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.10. The company has a market capitalization of $147.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.69. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

