Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) Price Target Cut to $1.00

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by HC Wainwright from $2.50 to $1.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 193.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Phunware Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PHUN opened at $0.34 on Monday. Phunware has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $1.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 9.92.

Get Phunware alerts:

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Phunware had a negative return on equity of 109.11% and a negative net margin of 167.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Phunware will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phunware

About Phunware

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phunware in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Phunware in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phunware during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Phunware by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 27,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Phunware by 189.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 30,700 shares during the period. 9.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios in the United States and internationally. The company's products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application administrators to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phunware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phunware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.