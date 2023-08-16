Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) Price Target Cut to $1.00

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by HC Wainwright from $2.50 to $1.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 193.51% from the stock’s previous close.
Phunware Trading Down 3.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ PHUN opened at $0.34 on Monday. Phunware has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $1.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 9.92.
Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Phunware had a negative return on equity of 109.11% and a negative net margin of 167.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Phunware will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phunware
About Phunware
Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios in the United States and internationally. The company's products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application administrators to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Phunware
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- On Holding Slips Into A More Comfortable Price Point
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- How and Why to Invest in Oil Stocks
- Will Meta’s Pullback Offer Buy Point After AI-Driven Surge?
Receive News & Ratings for Phunware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phunware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.