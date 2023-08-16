Pictet Asset Management SA Grows Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,602,025 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 940,926 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $141,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 4.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,927,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $356,739,000 after buying an additional 420,567 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in RingCentral by 510.3% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,714,543 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,595 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in RingCentral by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,049,946 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,168,000 after purchasing an additional 43,899 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,316,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in RingCentral by 31.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 738,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,510,000 after purchasing an additional 175,762 shares in the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RingCentral Trading Down 0.2 %

RNG stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.89. The stock had a trading volume of 149,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876,254. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.32 and a 52 week high of $49.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 0.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RNG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of RingCentral from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of RingCentral from $45.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RingCentral

Insider Buying and Selling at RingCentral

In other RingCentral news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 10,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total value of $369,632.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,605.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other RingCentral news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 10,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total value of $369,632.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,492 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,605.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 12,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total value of $413,999.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 312,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,713,631.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,026 shares of company stock valued at $3,115,299. 6.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RingCentral Profile

(Free Report)

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.