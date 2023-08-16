Pictet Asset Management SA Grows Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 693,483 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $267,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 278.9% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $518.76. 124,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,259,185. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.49, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $501.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $414.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $552.94.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. Adobe’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,089 shares of company stock valued at $20,720,115 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on Adobe from $480.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Adobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $518.22.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

