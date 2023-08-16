Pictet Asset Management SA Has $196.69 Million Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Pictet Asset Management SA decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,931,442 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 127,849 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $196,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 59.7% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BSX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.35.

In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $360,298.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,453 shares in the company, valued at $938,971.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $621,364.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,847 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,374.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $360,298.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,971.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,710 shares of company stock worth $2,197,197 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BSX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.69. 459,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,963,984. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.69 billion, a PE ratio of 86.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.79. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $37.74 and a 12 month high of $54.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.72.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

