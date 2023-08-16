Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 1,040,841 Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Pictet Asset Management SA cut its stake in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,413,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040,841 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 1.58% of GFL Environmental worth $186,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GFL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in GFL Environmental by 49.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 11.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 474,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,428,000 after acquiring an additional 47,959 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 168,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 718.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in GFL Environmental by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,132,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GFL traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $32.53. The company had a trading volume of 24,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,660. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.80. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.10 and a 1-year high of $39.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th were paid a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.81%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. TD Securities increased their target price on GFL Environmental from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered GFL Environmental from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

