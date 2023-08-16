Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 252,635 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Pictet Asset Management SA decreased its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,432,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252,635 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 2.05% of Essential Utilities worth $237,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 371.3% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.33.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WTRG traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.12. The company had a trading volume of 24,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,390. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.77. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.97 and a 52-week high of $52.42.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The company had revenue of $436.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.07 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.3071 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Essential Utilities news, President Colleen Arnold sold 1,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total value of $52,048.96. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,184.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

