Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 7,477 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Pictet Asset Management SA trimmed its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 760,911 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,477 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 0.62% of Equifax worth $154,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Equifax by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Equifax by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in Equifax by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 5,349 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Equifax by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equifax Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE EFX traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $194.62. 19,484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.98 and a 52 week high of $240.35. The company has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.51, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $219.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.02.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.38, for a total value of $1,409,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,902 shares in the company, valued at $14,076,864.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.38, for a total value of $1,409,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,076,864.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James M. Griggs sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $52,387.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,158.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,680 shares of company stock worth $7,972,615 over the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EFX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Equifax from $260.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Equifax from $214.00 to $212.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Equifax from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Equifax from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equifax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.63.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

