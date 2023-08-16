Pictet Asset Management SA Trims Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Pictet Asset Management SA decreased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,330,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 279,289 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 1.14% of Iron Mountain worth $176,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,622,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,026,000 after purchasing an additional 261,765 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,944,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,633,000 after acquiring an additional 172,801 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,698,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,147,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,746,000 after acquiring an additional 127,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,103,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,542,000 after purchasing an additional 54,106 shares during the period. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 57,872 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $3,238,517.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,823,461.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 57,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $3,238,517.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,823,461.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Hytinen sold 18,500 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $1,040,255.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,509,477.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,262,310 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on IRM. StockNews.com upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.25.

Iron Mountain Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Iron Mountain stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.86. The stock had a trading volume of 36,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,960. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.93. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $43.33 and a 1 year high of $62.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.35.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 190.00%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

