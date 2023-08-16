Piper Sandler Raises NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $500.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $450.00 to $500.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $440.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $470.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.53.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $439.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $433.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.09. The company has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 228.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $480.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,005,229.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at $219,005,229.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,296.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953 in the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 84,165.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,389,779,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $587,904,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,130,327 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 160,446.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,862,392,000 after buying an additional 19,574,443 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $2,290,856,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,299,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,404,958,000 after buying an additional 6,013,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

