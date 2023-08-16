Playfair Mining (CVE:PLY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Playfair Mining Ltd. (CVE:PLY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 623000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Playfair Mining Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.46 million, a PE ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 2.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.05.
Playfair Mining Company Profile
Playfair Mining Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for copper, zinc, and nickel. The company holds a 100% interest in the Grey River Tungsten property that consisting of various mineral claims covering an area of 1,750 hectares located in southern Newfoundland, Canada; and holds a 100% interest in the RKV Cu-Co-Ni Project located in in south-central Norway.
