Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.36.

PLRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Get Pliant Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on PLRX

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Down 0.4 %

PLRX stock opened at $17.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 19.16, a quick ratio of 19.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.35 and its 200 day moving average is $24.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.24. Pliant Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $16.42 and a 1-year high of $36.64.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.03. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,872.79% and a negative return on equity of 33.10%. The business had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Pliant Therapeutics will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 22,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $402,001.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,215 shares in the company, valued at $3,011,542.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 4,755 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $83,450.25. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 60,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,774.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 22,321 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $402,001.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 167,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,011,542.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,844 shares of company stock worth $2,596,440 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pliant Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 313,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,332,000 after buying an additional 8,675 shares in the last quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $681,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $377,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $486,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $243,000. 95.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pliant Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase IIa trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.