POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.36) Per Share

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report issued on Monday, August 14th. Leerink Partnrs analyst F. Khurshid now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.36) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.33). The consensus estimate for POINT Biopharma Global’s current full-year earnings is ($1.04) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for POINT Biopharma Global’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.13) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.40) EPS.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $9.46 million during the quarter.

PNT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on POINT Biopharma Global from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on POINT Biopharma Global from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, POINT Biopharma Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of PNT opened at $8.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $877.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.10. POINT Biopharma Global has a one year low of $5.59 and a one year high of $11.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.26 and its 200-day moving average is $8.44.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 15.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 4.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in POINT Biopharma Global by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. 59.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

