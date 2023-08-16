Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

POLA opened at $1.26 on Friday. Polar Power has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $4.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.35.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative return on equity of 29.29% and a negative net margin of 33.72%. The company had revenue of $4.19 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bard Associates Inc. grew its stake in Polar Power by 154.9% during the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 239,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 145,700 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Polar Power by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 5,785 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Polar Power by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 232,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 108,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Polar Power by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. 8.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

