Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Polar Power Price Performance
POLA opened at $1.26 on Friday. Polar Power has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $4.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.35.
Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative return on equity of 29.29% and a negative net margin of 33.72%. The company had revenue of $4.19 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Polar Power
Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Polar Power
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- On Holding Slips Into A More Comfortable Price Point
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- How to Invest in Esports
- Will Meta’s Pullback Offer Buy Point After AI-Driven Surge?
Receive News & Ratings for Polar Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.