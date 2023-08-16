Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $386.70.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on POOL. Stephens upgraded shares of Pool from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Pool from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Pool from $415.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Pool from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Pool from $460.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $368.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $366.95 and a 200-day moving average of $355.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.98. Pool has a 52-week low of $278.10 and a 52-week high of $423.97.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by ($0.12). Pool had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 45.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pool will post 13.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. Pool’s payout ratio is 29.16%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Pool during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pool during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Pool by 65.4% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Pool in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

