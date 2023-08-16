PotCoin (POT) Hits Market Cap of $266,122.06

PotCoin (POT) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $266,122.06 and $113.35 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.30 or 0.00257318 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00013931 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00018733 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000060 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000456 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003462 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

