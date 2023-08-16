Precipio (PRPO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th.
Precipio Stock Performance
NASDAQ:PRPO opened at $0.36 on Wednesday. Precipio has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.58.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Precipio stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,325,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 9.92% of Precipio as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 9.56% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRPO
About Precipio
Precipio, Inc, a healthcare solutions company, provides diagnostic products, reagents, and services in the United States. It provides diagnostic blood cancer testing services. The company offers IV-Cell, a proprietary cell culture media that enables simultaneous culturing of four hematopoietic cell lineages; HemeScreen, a suite of robust genetic diagnostic panels; and COVID-19 antibody tests.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Precipio
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- These 3 Stocks Get High Grades for 2023 Back-to-School Shopping
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- KB Home Constructs Bullish Price Action As Wider Industry Thrives
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- Trick or Treat? 2 Stocks with Rising Usage But Falling Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Precipio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precipio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.