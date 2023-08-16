Premium Brands Holdings Co. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.49 Per Share (TSE:PBH)

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Premium Brands in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 15th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Premium Brands’ current full-year earnings is $4.81 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Premium Brands’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.24 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.22 EPS.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.28 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.66 billion. Premium Brands had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 2.31%.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC upped their price objective on Premium Brands from C$99.00 to C$114.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Premium Brands from C$104.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Premium Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Premium Brands from C$121.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Premium Brands from C$117.00 to C$124.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$120.63.

Shares of PBH opened at C$103.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98. Premium Brands has a 1 year low of C$77.36 and a 1 year high of C$113.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$105.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$101.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.06, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 96.25%.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products.

