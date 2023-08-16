Premium Brands Holdings Co. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.49 Per Share (TSE:PBH)

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Premium Brands in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 15th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Premium Brands’ current full-year earnings is $4.81 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Premium Brands’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.24 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.22 EPS.
Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.28 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.66 billion. Premium Brands had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 2.31%.
Premium Brands Stock Down 5.6 %
Shares of PBH opened at C$103.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98. Premium Brands has a 1 year low of C$77.36 and a 1 year high of C$113.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$105.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$101.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.06, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.16.
Premium Brands Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 96.25%.
About Premium Brands
Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products.
