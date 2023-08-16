Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 87,429 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,224,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,429 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.73% of Brunswick worth $100,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BC. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Brunswick in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Brunswick in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Brunswick by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $99,758.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,976,180.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on BC. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Brunswick from $108.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Brunswick from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Brunswick from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.92.

Brunswick Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $84.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.53. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.55. Brunswick Co. has a 52-week low of $64.55 and a 52-week high of $93.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.03. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 21.02%.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

