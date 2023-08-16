Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 152,469 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,619,230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,469 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of PayPal worth $122,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,560,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,271 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 110,462.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120,572 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in PayPal by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,133,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,794,620 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,022,333,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,016,762 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,433,000 after buying an additional 417,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $59.47 on Wednesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.95 and a 1 year high of $103.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $89.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.90.

Read Our Latest Report on PayPal

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.