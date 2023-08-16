Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) to Issue $0.11 Dividend

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 13.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th.
Principal Real Estate Income Fund Stock Performance
PGZ remained flat at $9.62 on Tuesday. 12,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,592. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.87. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.14 and a 52 week high of $14.09.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Principal Real Estate Income Fund news, insider Laton Spahr acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.71 per share, with a total value of $97,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 25,627 shares in the company, valued at $248,838.17. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Principal Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile
Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.
