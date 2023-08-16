Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) to Issue Dividend of $0.11

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 13.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Stock Performance

Principal Real Estate Income Fund stock remained flat at $9.62 during midday trading on Tuesday. 12,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,592. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.14 and a 52 week high of $14.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Principal Real Estate Income Fund news, insider Laton Spahr acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.71 per share, with a total value of $97,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,838.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional Trading of Principal Real Estate Income Fund

About Principal Real Estate Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $172,000.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

