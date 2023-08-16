Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Profire Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

NASDAQ:PFIE opened at $1.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average of $1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.03 million, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.94. Profire Energy has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $2.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFIE. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Profire Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Profire Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Profire Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Profire Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Profire Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company also sells and installs its systems in South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

