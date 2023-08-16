Prom Trading Down 4% Over Last Week (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 15th. Prom has a total market cap of $73.46 million and $1.82 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Prom has traded down 4% against the US dollar. One Prom token can currently be purchased for about $4.03 or 0.00013802 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00005158 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00019028 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00017706 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00013924 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,178.54 or 1.00047389 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

PROM is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prom is prom.io. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.10196258 USD and is down -0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $1,712,751.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.