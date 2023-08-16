ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB) Stock Price Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $52.90

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.90 and traded as low as $51.49. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology shares last traded at $52.17, with a volume of 16,677 shares changing hands.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 111.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

About ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from the inverse of the return of the Dow Jones United States Basic Materials Index (the Index) for that period.

