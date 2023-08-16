ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXM) Position Decreased by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP decreased its holdings in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXM – Free Report) by 43.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,666 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP owned 2.78% of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF during the fourth quarter worth $725,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF during the 4th quarter worth $587,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 101,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 29,272 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF by 57.5% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,196,000.

Get ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF alerts:

ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF Stock Performance

BATS:VIXM opened at $20.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.31.

ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF Company Profile

The ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (VIXM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures index. The fund tracks an index of futures contracts on the CBOE Volatility Index with an average of five months until maturity. Exposure resets daily. VIXM was launched on Jan 4, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIXM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.