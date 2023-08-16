Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Holdings Reduced by Dudley Capital Management LLC

Dudley Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Dudley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Prospect Capital by 10.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,740,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,031,000 after purchasing an additional 355,522 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Prospect Capital by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,625,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,362,000 after buying an additional 109,695 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Prospect Capital by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,103,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,043,000 after buying an additional 32,850 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Prospect Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,830,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 165.8% during the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 933,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,529,000 after purchasing an additional 582,653 shares during the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PSEC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.28. The stock had a trading volume of 502,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,053. Prospect Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $5.92 and a 1-year high of $8.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.61%. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is -144.00%.

PSEC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Prospect Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

