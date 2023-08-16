Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Free Report) dropped 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.12 and last traded at $14.13. Approximately 231,462 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 402,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.20.

Separately, HSBC raised shares of Prosus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.85.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.79.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. The company operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, education technology, etail, health, ventures, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in Latin and North America, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, and internationally.

