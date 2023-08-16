Providence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,219 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 360.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $1.23 on Wednesday, reaching $405.77. 1,952,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,752,810. The company has a market capitalization of $324.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $422.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $408.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $386.50.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

