Providence Capital Advisors LLC Has $11.42 Million Stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 14,917.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,598 shares during the period. iShares Biotechnology ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $11,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBB traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 831,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,918. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.54. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $113.37 and a 52 week high of $138.74.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.0062 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.