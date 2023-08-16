Providence Capital Advisors LLC Has $5.32 Million Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,553 shares during the quarter. Zebra Technologies comprises approximately 1.4% of Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $5,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,936,255 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,455,830,000 after buying an additional 33,572 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 10.2% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,120,419 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $356,293,000 after purchasing an additional 103,930 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,090,782 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $279,203,000 after purchasing an additional 22,394 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 901,970 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $231,272,000 after purchasing an additional 42,171 shares during the period. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 15.8% during the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 854,410 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $271,702,000 after purchasing an additional 116,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zebra Technologies

In related news, insider Anders Gustafsson acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $238.89 per share, for a total transaction of $238,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 195,609 shares in the company, valued at $46,729,034.01. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $742,880 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZBRA. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.86.

Zebra Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

ZBRA traded down $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $267.23. 191,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,411. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.68. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $224.87 and a twelve month high of $351.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $284.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.33. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.22 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

About Zebra Technologies

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

