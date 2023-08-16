Providence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 104,382 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 74.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,992 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 104,382 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Corning by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 65,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 11,884 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter worth $588,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,423,287,000 after buying an additional 671,480 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 714,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,388,000 after buying an additional 140,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Corning Price Performance

GLW stock remained flat at $31.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,335,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,559,203. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.89 and a 200 day moving average of $33.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $28.98 and a 52 week high of $37.10.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.72%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. 888 reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Corning in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,226,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Corning news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $362,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,145.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,226,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,755 shares of company stock worth $5,539,783 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

