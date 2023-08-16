Providence Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 97.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,881 shares during the quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $980,680,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,565,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,507,000 after buying an additional 275,105 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 32.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,153,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,243,000 after buying an additional 3,006,673 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,658,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,072,000 after buying an additional 619,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,832,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,610,000 after buying an additional 2,710,295 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTS traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $28.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,385,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,521,006. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $28.60 and a 52-week high of $29.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.97.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

