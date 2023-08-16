Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Stake Boosted by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,084,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,337 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 0.82% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $255,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,654,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,055,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,331 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 174.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,641,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,203,428,000 after acquiring an additional 12,488,284 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,032,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $613,544,000 after acquiring an additional 210,416 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,032,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $422,240,000 after acquiring an additional 72,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,846,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $360,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978,928 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of PEG stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.55. 63,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,405,970. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $69.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 23.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on PEG. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $520,369.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,306 shares in the company, valued at $7,431,471.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $262,625.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,572 shares in the company, valued at $7,723,261.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $520,369.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,306 shares in the company, valued at $7,431,471.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

