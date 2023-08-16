Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Lifted by Zacks Research

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Automatic Data Processing in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.97. The consensus estimate for Automatic Data Processing’s current full-year earnings is $9.14 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.17 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 107.15%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

ADP has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.23.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $250.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $103.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $201.46 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $231.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.61.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,795,732.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,044 shares in the company, valued at $17,079,459. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Automatic Data Processing

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 247,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,099,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth $36,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, IMS Capital Management lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 8,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

