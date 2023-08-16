Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Saputo Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:SAP)

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Free Report) – National Bank Financial cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Saputo in a report issued on Sunday, August 13th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.44. The consensus estimate for Saputo’s current full-year earnings is $1.84 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Saputo’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.07 EPS.
Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.34 billion. Saputo had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 3.49%.
View Our Latest Report on Saputo
Saputo Price Performance
Shares of Saputo stock opened at C$28.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.37. Saputo has a 12 month low of C$27.19 and a 12 month high of C$37.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$29.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$33.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.58.
Saputo Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from Saputo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.65%.
About Saputo
Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Saputo
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- These 2 Powersports Stocks Can Rev Up Your Portfolio
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Sipping On Success: Vita Coco Stock Setting Up For A Fresh Rally?
- What is Put Option Volume?
- These 3 Stocks Get High Grades for 2023 Back-to-School Shopping
Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.