Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Saputo Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:SAP)

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Free Report) – National Bank Financial cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Saputo in a report issued on Sunday, August 13th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.44. The consensus estimate for Saputo’s current full-year earnings is $1.84 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Saputo’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Get Saputo alerts:

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.34 billion. Saputo had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 3.49%.

SAP has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Saputo from C$46.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 12th. CIBC dropped their target price on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Saputo from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Saputo from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$36.88.

View Our Latest Report on Saputo

Saputo Price Performance

Shares of Saputo stock opened at C$28.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.37. Saputo has a 12 month low of C$27.19 and a 12 month high of C$37.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$29.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$33.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.58.

Saputo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from Saputo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.65%.

About Saputo

(Get Free Report)

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.