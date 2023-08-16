Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY) Issued By Zacks Research

Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Revvity in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now forecasts that the company will earn $1.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.27. The consensus estimate for Revvity’s current full-year earnings is $4.78 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Revvity’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.79 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.64 EPS.
Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.02. Revvity had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 29.19%. The firm had revenue of $709.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Revvity Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of RVTY opened at $117.11 on Wednesday. Revvity has a 52 week low of $110.75 and a 52 week high of $157.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.06.
Revvity Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.28%.
Revvity Company Profile
Revvity, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.
Read More
