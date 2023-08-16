Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Vacasa, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:VCSA)

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Vacasa in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 14th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Vacasa’s current full-year earnings is ($0.33) per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Vacasa from $2.50 to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Vacasa from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vacasa has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.88.

NASDAQ:VCSA opened at $0.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day moving average is $0.93. Vacasa has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $5.70.

In other news, major shareholder Eric Breon sold 252,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.74, for a total value of $186,542.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,578,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,908,117.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Vacasa news, major shareholder Mossytree Inc. sold 111,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total value of $76,128.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,966,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,277.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Eric Breon sold 252,085 shares of Vacasa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.74, for a total value of $186,542.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,578,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,117.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,737,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,916,555. 46.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Vacasa in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vacasa during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vacasa during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Vacasa during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vacasa in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 39.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

