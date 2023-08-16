Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Issued By Zacks Research

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of American International Group in a report issued on Monday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now expects that the insurance provider will earn $1.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.26. The consensus estimate for American International Group’s current full-year earnings is $6.66 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American International Group’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.22 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AIG. Citigroup cut their price objective on American International Group from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American International Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American International Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on American International Group from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.07.

American International Group Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $58.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. American International Group has a one year low of $45.66 and a one year high of $64.88. The company has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.13.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.21. American International Group had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $13.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.37%.

Insider Activity at American International Group

In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $26,139.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,025 shares in the company, valued at $56,405.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder International Group American acquired 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Jurgensen sold 475 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $26,139.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,405.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,739,975 shares of company stock worth $1,395,423,079 over the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth $736,063,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in American International Group by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,807,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,601,833,000 after purchasing an additional 7,413,947 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in American International Group by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,519,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $665,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,346 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in American International Group by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 15,156,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $763,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in American International Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,444,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,346,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Articles

