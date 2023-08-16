Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Vertex Energy, Inc. Issued By Northland Capmk (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vertex Energy in a report released on Thursday, August 10th. Northland Capmk analyst D. Schafer now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Vertex Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($1.45) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Vertex Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.07) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Get Vertex Energy alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VTNR. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Vertex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on Vertex Energy from $15.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.57.

Vertex Energy Price Performance

VTNR stock opened at $4.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.18. Vertex Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.19 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex Energy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in Vertex Energy by 9.2% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 231,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 47.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vertex Energy, Inc, an energy transition company that focuses on the production and distribution of conventional and alternative fuels. It engages in refining and distributing petroleum products comprising the mobile refinery and related operations. The company also sells ferrous and non-ferrous recyclable metal products, and markets Group III base oils and other petroleum-based products, as well as provides transportation and marine salvage services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.